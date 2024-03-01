HomeBollywoodNews

Rajat Kapoor-starrer ‘Lootere’ is a game of life and death set in Somalia

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) The makers of Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali-starrer ‘Lootere’, on Friday unveiled the captivating teaser of the upcoming show, which revolves around a game of life and death.

Set in the treacherous seas of Somalia, the teaser gives a sneak peek into the tragic world of ‘Lootere’.

The 24 seconds teaser begins with some heavily armed men sailing in the ocean, and shouting ‘we are close’.

Rajat enters the scene wearing a Navy uniform. He is on a faraway ship and sees the men through binoculars.

The video ends with the men firing at the ship.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote: “Mayday!Mayday!Mayday!”

Directed by Jai Mehta, the series also stars Vivek Gomber. It is created and produced by Shaailesh R Singh with showrunner Hansal Mehta.

It will stream from March 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.

