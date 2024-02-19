Rajesh Ganesh Sharma opens up about his 'positive' role in 'Kundali Bhagya'

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma, whose entry in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will spice up the drama, has delved deep into his character, saying it is a very positive role.

The show stars Shraddha Arya, Basser Ali, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayed, Aashish Trivedi in lead roles.

Talking about his role, Rajesh, who was a part of ‘Pandya Store’, said: “I’m entering the show to play the role of Goutam Gill, who happens to be Varun’s (Aashish Trivedi) father. This is a very positive role now but I have no idea about the future of my character.”

“But the role isn’t a cameo, it will be a prominent one,” shared the ‘Manmohini’ fame.

Speaking further about the upcoming wedding sequence in the show, the actor, who is also a part of ‘Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav’ added: “I’m excited as soon we are going to shoot for a wedding sequence. The story in the upcoming episodes will revolve around my onscreen son Varun’s (Aashish) wedding with Kavya (Mrinal Navell), who happens to be the daughter of Karan Luthra (Shakti Anand). I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching us in the upcoming episodes as it will unfold many twists and turns.”

The show airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

