Rajkummar Rao has spoken about the criticism surrounding the first poster of Dada, the upcoming biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The poster was released in July and received mixed reactions online, with several fans questioning the actor’s appearance and claiming that the look appeared AI generated. Speaking to Mashable India, Rajkummar acknowledged the criticism and said the team understood that the poster should not have been rushed.

“The ones who made it, they learnt the lesson that they shouldn’t have rushed it. Take your time, there’s no hurry. I think the team learnt their lesson,” Rajkummar said. He also said the reaction showed how strongly fans continue to connect with Ganguly. “But they also learnt another thing with this, that Dada has a crazy fan following,” he said.

Rajkummar Rao discusses AI in filmmaking

During the conversation, Rajkummar also shared his thoughts on the growing use of artificial intelligence in the film industry. While he accepted that AI is becoming part of filmmaking and cannot simply be stopped, he said it should be used as a supporting tool rather than replacing people.

“Technology has pros and cons. AI will come, you can’t stop it but we should use it as a supporting tool. You can’t be totally dependent on it,” he said.

The actor also raised concerns about the effect of AI on jobs and the people who work in the film industry. “And I don’t want that to happen because lakhs of livelihoods can get affected by it. You can’t recreate everything sitting in a room. You can’t replace it with human emotion,” he said.

He added, “I don’t know if AI can replicate that so quickly. Because the AI work that we see, you know that it is AI. It’s not fun. You know it is fake. You can’t be making everything from AI.”

Rajkummar spent time with Sourav Ganguly

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Dada has been in production for some time. Rajkummar revealed that the team filmed parts of the movie at Ganguly’s home and at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He also spent considerable time speaking with the former cricketer.

“I have met him many times. We shot at his house as well. We also shot at Eden Gardens. We were in Kolkata for a while. I spent a lot of time with him, spoke a lot to him,” Rajkummar said.

He added that Ganguly openly shared details about his life that helped him understand the person behind the public image. “It was very important to know what was happening behind the scenes as well. He was very open about sharing his life with us,” he said.

Rajkummar also praised Ganguly’s contribution to Indian cricket, saying, “He is a legend. He made the Indian team. The team that is renowned today, he laid the foundation for that,” he said.

The actor confirmed that Dada will also explore the difficult periods of Ganguly’s career. “He saw many ups and downs in his career so how he fought those battles, came out of those battles,” Rajkummar said. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial is currently scheduled to release in May 2027.