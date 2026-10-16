Rajkummar Rao‘s portrayal of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has drawn attention on social media, with netizens praising his courtroom presence, expressions and mannerisms. Viewers have highlighted how the actor brings the public figure to the screen, with several reactions focusing on the details that make his performance convincing.

Netizens praise Rajkummar Rao’s performance in Prahaar

Playing a real person presents a different challenge for an actor, as audiences may already be familiar with the individual’s public image, speech and personality. In Prahaar, viewers have responded to Rao’s attempt to capture Nikam’s persona, particularly in the courtroom scenes.

Social media reactions have highlighted his diction, expressions and the authority he brings to the character. Some viewers have also praised the restraint in his performance, pointing to the smaller details rather than just the dramatic moments.

Among the comments circulating online, one viewer wrote, “The way he becomes Ujjwal Nikam instead of just playing him” Another reaction focused on his courtroom presence, stating, “That courtroom presence was something else. Rajkummar Rao never misses.”

Other viewers highlighted the preparation they felt was visible in his performance. One comment read, “The subtle nuances in his performance!!! You can tell how much work has gone into this.”

Diction and courtroom presence become talking points

Rao’s portrayal has also drawn praise for its speech patterns and the conviction he brings to the role. One netizen commented, “The diction, the mannerisms, the conviction. Rajkummar Rao absolutely nailed it.”

Another viewer described the performance as an example of an actor allowing the character to take centre stage, writing, “One of those performances where you don’t see the actor, you only see the character. Incredible stuff.” A further comment summed up the appreciation by stating, “No unnecessary drama, just pure acting. This is why he’s one of the finest.”

Rajkummar Rao’s varied filmography

Rao has appeared in films across different genres, including Shahid, Newton and Stree 2. His work has ranged from performances in critically acclaimed films to roles in mainstream entertainers.

With Prahaar, the online conversation has once again turned towards his approach to character-driven performances. The reactions focus on how he portrays Ujjwal Nikam through his mannerisms, speech and courtroom presence.