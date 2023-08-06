scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rajnikanth, Shiva Rajkumar look intense in new ‘Jailer’ poster

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Superstar Rajnikanth is gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller ‘Jailer’, in which he plays a retired cop and jailer who is out to stop a big gang, keeping his family safe all the while.

In a new poster of the movie, Rajnikanth and Shiva Rajkumar look intense in a single black and white frame.

The movie’s poster came out on Sun Picture’s ‘X’ handle with the caption: “Superstar – Shivanna. Get ready to watch them together for the first time. 4 more days to go for #Jailer.”

Rajnikanth had gone on full ‘Kabaali’ mode in the trailer for ‘Jailer’ where he still plays an all out juggernaught who just cannot be underestimated, dishing out damage to criminals left and right while this massive criminal enterprise is left in shock, anger and hate.

In the midst of all this, his wife, played by veteran actor Ramya Krishnan, feels that Rajni aka ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian may be taking things a bit too overboard, but Rajnikanth is saying that it is already a bit too late and he will stop at nothing to protect his family.

Shiva Rajkumar plays Narasimha in the film while Mohanlal will essay the role of Mathew, though what role their characters will play is kept deliberately hidden.

Much is being anticipated of ‘Jailer’ as it is the only other movie in India currently for which expectations are almost as high as ‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

While the movie has a very strong competitor, the face of Rajnikanth coupled with the growing popularity of South Indian movies in other parts of India is a great guarantor of success.

‘Jailer’ will hit theaters on August 10.

–IANS

anv/arm

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Scenes from a Marriage' took toll on Jessica Chastain's friendship with Oscar Isaac
Next article
Asian Champions Trophy hockey: China hold Korea to 1-1 draw in league match
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: China hold Korea to 1-1 draw in league match

News

'Scenes from a Marriage' took toll on Jessica Chastain's friendship with Oscar Isaac

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC held to 1-1 draw by Delhi FC

Sports

Lanka Premier League will help me prepare for Asia Cup, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Bangalore shuttler Mithun Manjunath emerges as the top buy in Players' auction

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Punjab FC announce squad ahead of clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

News

Museum of Pop Culture removes exhibitions of J.K Rowling due to her 'transphobic views'

News

Metallica forced to pay over $300k in damages as fans damage venue property

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev evicted in final week

News

Angus Cloud 'did not intend to end his life', his mother asserts

News

Telugu action-spy-thriller 'Devil- The British Secret Agent' to release on Nov 24

News

Akshay gives funny spin to 'Kya hua tera wada' with pals on Friendship Day

News

Prem Parrijaa on 'Commando' character: He hits to kill, not just to hit for sake of it

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out animated avatar feature on iOS beta

Technology

Spyware maker LetMeSpy ceases operations as hacker wipes server data

Sports

Golf: Vedika Bhansali leaps into T-4 at US Kids World Champs, four Indians finish in Top-6

Technology

Leaked footage reveals Tesla Cybertrucks with open frunks inside Gigafactory Texas

News

Mahesh Babu to ring in his 48th birthday with family in Scotland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US