Actor Rajpal Yadav has received relief from the Supreme Court in a cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken for his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. The court accepted his plan to sell part of his ancestral property to arrange a ₹2 crore deposit. Yadav has been given time until October 13 to make the payment.

The case relates to seven cheques that were allegedly issued after Yadav took a ₹5 crore loan for the film. The actor told the court about his financial difficulties and explained how the film’s poor performance affected him. According to Yadav, he had invested ₹17 crore in the project, but the film’s failure resulted in major financial losses.

During the hearing, Yadav said that the impact of the film’s failure continued for years and claimed that he suffered losses of around ₹200 to ₹250 crore in his career over the following 13 years. He also explained that the property he plans to sell is part of his ancestral assets.

The hearing also saw a lighter moment when Chief Justice Surya Kant referred to the title of Yadav’s film while discussing his financial situation. The Chief Justice joked that Yadav’s money had gone “ata pata laapata, gayab”, using the film’s title to describe what had happened to his finances. The court also advised the actor to make a good film next.

Rajpal Yadav: “Is ₹5 crore ne mere ₹22 crore dubo diye. 16 saal mein meri branding tabah ho gayi.”CJI Surya Kant: “Ek achchi movie bana ke logon ko entertain karo.”Rajpal: “Sir, isi case par film bana raha hoon. Title hai ‘16 Saawan’.”Rajpal Yadav brought his comedy to the courtroom as well! — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 7, 2026

Yadav responded by revealing that he is already working on a new film inspired by the events surrounding the case. The project is titled 16 Saawan and, according to the actor, draws from his experience with the legal and financial difficulties he has faced.

The matter highlights the financial challenges Yadav says he has dealt with since the failure of Ata Pata Laapata. The actor has linked the current legal dispute to the loan taken for the film and the losses that followed its release.

For now, the immediate issue before the court is the ₹2 crore deposit. Yadav will need to arrange the amount through the proposed property sale by October 13 as part of the proceedings in the cheque bounce case.