Rakul Preet Singh has issued a clarification after her name appeared in reports related to Income Tax department searches involving people and entities connected to the film industry. The actress has said that the reported search was not conducted at her premises and that she has no connection with the ongoing inquiry into alleged irregularities involving overseas film funds.

The statement comes after Income Tax officials reportedly conducted searches at 12 premises linked to individuals and entities associated with film producer Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios. Following reports that mentioned her name, Rakul took to Instagram on Monday, October 5, to explain her position and objected to what she described as unverified reporting.

Rakul said she was upset about reports being published without checking the facts. She wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see that there’s a growing trend amongst the self-styled online reporters and some mainstream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts.”

She then directly addressed the reports about the Income Tax search. “Let’s therefore set the record straight once and for all. The search was not of me. Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background and had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hard work and, as a responsible, law-abiding citizen, have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years,” Rakul added.

The actress also denied any involvement in illegal foreign remittances. She said that she was not involved in such activity either personally or on behalf of any production house. Rakul further denied holding benami property for anyone in India or abroad.

“I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in a personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither has ANYONE ever gifted me any property at any time, nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle,” Rakul said.

Rakul urged publications to retract what she called “false, malicious and speculative reports” and publish the correct facts. She also acknowledged the commercial pressures faced by media organisations but said these pressures should not affect someone’s reputation or livelihood.

“I understand that everyone running a media business, however big, has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of the facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone’s reputation and livelihood,” she concluded.