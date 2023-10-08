scorecardresearch
Is Ram Charan doing any Bollywood movie… Let’s find out.

By Agency News Desk
Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan is currently in Mumbai to visit the Ayyappa temple as Ayyappa Deeksha. His visit to the ‘City of Dreams’ however has sparked rumours that he may also work in a possible Bollywood project with superstar director Rajkumar Hirani.

However, it has been confirmed that he has not signed any Bollywood project whatsoever.

One source revealed that the ‘RRR’ actor currently has no plans for Bollywood and is busy with other projects.

The source said, “There is no news of Ram Charan signing a Bollywood project. He is busy with the work currently on his plate, and he has other priorities as well.”

A staunch devotee of Lord Ayappan also called Dharmashastra, the actor has been going to several temples in the South as part of showcasing his devotion to the deity who is considered the upholder of truth and dharma.

The Ayyappa Deeksha is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. During this period, Ram Charan pledged to follow strict rules and regulations, including wearing only a black kurta and the Ayyappa Mala.

It is mandatory for every devotee to observe the fast of 41 days before visiting the Sabarimala temple, the hill abode of Lord Ayyappa, in Kerala, and being a long time devotee, the actor has frequently observed every ritual.

During his recent visit to Mumbai, where he was spotted barefoot and paying his respects at the Shree Sidhivinayak Temple to complete his Ayyappa Deeksha , sparked his Bollywood debut speculation which has since been shot down.

Currently, the actor is set to star in the upcoming action-political-thriller Telugu movie ‘Game-Changer’ where he will also be joined by Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. The movie is directed by S Shankar.

3
