scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ram Charan saw 'RRR' for the first time with Rajamouli at 4 am in local theatre

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Ram Charan, whose song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the historical fiction film ‘RRR’ recently bagged the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, recently revealed that he saw ‘RRR’ for the first time in theatre with director S. S. Rajamouli at 4 a.m. in a local theatre because none of the actors were allowed to watch the film before it was opened to the public.

Needless to say, the actor was bowled over by how the director put the film together with the editing and the spellbinding VFX.

Ram Charan told film critic David Poland, “My mind was blown and we never knew the same when we were shooting it”.

‘RRR’ is the second film on which Ram Charan and Rajamouli worked together, the first was ‘Magadheera’. Ram Charan said just like 14 years ago when his first film with Rajamouli was released, he watched ‘RRR’ too with the director at 4 a.m. in the local theatre. “We had the masks on because it was post pandemic, the cap and everything, but somehow I guess the audience figured out that it was me and my family because I was sitting next to the director”.

The actor also mentioned that ‘RRR’ was his 14th film and his 15th is on its way.

He further mentioned, “I am getting older and I plan to do two films a year. I have signed three films in 2023. For 2024, I have signed three films. I have six films under proposal”.

When asked about his challenging performances, the actor spoke about ‘Rangasthalam’. “I played a deaf character from a remote village. It was a great experience to learn the nuances of how a villager behaves who is also deaf,” he concluded.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Previous article
Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories with cast of 'Mission Majnu'
Next article
Rural commerce tech platform VilCart raises $18 mn in funding winter
This May Also Interest You
Technology

2022 was 5th warmest year on record, situation alarming: NASA

Technology

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart raises $18 mn in funding winter

News

Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories with cast of 'Mission Majnu'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: New Zealand start their campaign with 3-1 win over Chile

Sports

Will help us to learn a lot by playing against Australia, says Pakistan's Sidra Amin

News

Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'

Technology

Twitter rolls out 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web

News

Marisa Abela's first look as Amy Winehouse from biopic leaves fans divided

Sports

Dakar Rally 2023: Nacho Cornejo wins 12th Stage, second stage win for Honda

Technology

Google rolls out phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut is missing her mom-made laddus…

Sports

Gujarat win 9th edition of National Blind Cricket Tournament

Sports

IND v SL, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep, Sri Lanka seek to end tour on a high (preview)

Sports

SA20: Delighted to see domestic players putting their hands up already, says Lungi Ngidi

News

Sonu Chandrapal: Technology is a boon or bane, depends on how you use it

News

'Kantara' actress Sapthami Gowda joins 'The Vaccine War' cast

News

Anu Malik: Today I am alive because of my wife and kids

Sports

Lukewarm response to 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka: KCA

News

Padmashri Sonu Nigam releases a divine adaption of Shri Hanuman Chalisa

News

Shaheer Sheikh: ‘Wo Kashish’ is about memories that haunt you

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US