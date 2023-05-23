scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ram Charan talks about making Hollywood debut, India's strong culture

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Star Ram Charan has talked about his Hollywood debut and the kind of films he wants to work in the future.

The actor was at the Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

When asked about making a debut in Hollywood, he said: “I want to explore India more and I don’t think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture.”

He then spoke about the “strong culture” India has.

“I want to educate (people) that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There’s a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it’s not a South Indian or North Indian movie, it’s about Indian mitti ka stories. These stories are finally coming out.”

The actor, who gained global recognition with his power-packed performance in ‘RRR’, will next be seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual ‘Game Changer’, which also stars Kiara Advani. He also has yet-untitled project with director Buchi Babu Sana.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'TVF Aspirants' Season 2
Next article
American private astronaut mission to test cancer drugs in space
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

American private astronaut mission to test cancer drugs in space

News

Sunny Hinduja wraps up 'TVF Aspirants' Season 2

Sports

Indian para shooters eye 100th medal, leave for Changwon World Cup

News

Rannvijay Singha on ‘City Of Dreams’ role: Imagine how Elon Musk would’ve made a difference in politics

Health & Lifestyle

Over 800 mn people globally estimated to suffer from back pain by 2050: Lancet

News

Beyonce, Jay-Z opted to buy $200 mn mansion with cash

News

Michelle Yeoh glad she's no longer typecast as 'Asian-looking' characters

News

Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Stevenson’s passing: ‘Pure joy’; ‘gone too soon’

Technology

Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India

Technology

Start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan

News

Chris Gayle would love to dance with Deepika Padukone

News

Jennifer Lawrence wears flip flops on Cannes red carpet, defies unofficial dress code

News

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

News

Vin Diesel says ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie

News

Joaquin Phoenix's next project will be an NC-17 gay love story

Sports

Ravi Shastri reveals combined India-Australia Test XI ahead of WTC final

Health & Lifestyle

Nurses to hold protest in TN's Madurai against govt order

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US