Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri join hands for a gangster drama rooted in 1993 Mumbai

Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are coming together for a new gangster drama that will also have a strong romantic angle. The film is set against the period of the split between Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Rajan and will also involve the role of Indian intelligence around the 1993 Mumbai blasts. The project will be a two hero film and is being backed by Yash Raj Films. The makers are expected to approach leading stars for the two main roles.

Ram Gopal Varma will be involved with the project as a co producer and scriptwriter, while Mohit Suri will direct the film. The collaboration brings together two filmmakers known for different approaches to storytelling. Varma has worked extensively in crime and gangster films, while Suri has built his reputation around emotional relationships, music and romantic dramas. The new project is expected to bring these two styles together through a story involving crime, relationships and the events of a turbulent period in Mumbai.

Varma has praised Suri’s approach to the film, particularly his handling of characters, emotions, music and action. He believes Suri’s direction can give the gangster story a different emotional quality while keeping the action grounded and realistic. Varma has also compared the scale of the project with some of his earlier work, describing it as larger than films such as Dhurandhar and more rooted than Satya.

The project comes after Suri’s recent work with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. His recent film Saiyaara focused strongly on its central relationship and music, while the new project will move into the crime genre with a much wider historical backdrop. The involvement of Varma is expected to add another layer to the film’s crime narrative.

Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/igz96f45tR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 13, 2026

The story will reportedly combine the world of gangsters with romance and the involvement of intelligence agencies. Its setting around the Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Rajan split gives the film a real period backdrop, while the 1993 Mumbai blasts will form another important part of the narrative.

With Yash Raj Films backing the project, the makers are now looking at casting the two central roles. The film is still in the development stage, and further details about the cast, title and release schedule are expected to be announced later.