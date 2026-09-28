Ramayan: How many will go to theatres to seek Lord Ram’s blessings?

The countdown to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has begun. And as the film moves closer to its theatrical date, one cannot help but look beyond the scale, the stars, the technology and the reported ₹4,000 crore investment and ask one very simple question. How many people will actually go to a theatre to watch Ramayan?

There is something particularly fascinating about this film. We are not talking about a story that needs to be discovered. Almost every Indian knows the story of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and Ravana. Many have grown up listening to it, watching it on television and seeing different interpretations of it over the years.

Yet here comes Ramayan on a scale that Indian cinema has rarely attempted. And that is precisely why the box office numbers will be so interesting.

The reported ₹4,000 crore figure is for the two part saga and its associated release and promotional costs, rather than the production cost of the first film alone. The makers have also been working on monetising the project across theatrical, digital, music and other rights.

Let us therefore take a very optimistic trade calculation.

If Ramayan were to match the approximately ₹1,813 crore worldwide theatrical collection reported for Dhurandhar 2, and if the reported ₹1,000 crore OTT expectation for the two films were achieved, another ₹75 crore has already been reported as the music rights advance for both films. That puts the headline number at around ₹2,888 crore.

It is a very large number. But against a reported ₹4,000 crore project, it also leaves us asking where the remaining value comes from.

There will obviously be satellite, licensing, overseas and other commercial opportunities. And box office gross cannot be treated as the money that finally reaches the producer. Taxes, exhibitor and distributor shares, commissions, financing costs and other expenses have to be accounted for.

So this is not a break even calculation. It is simply a way of looking at the mountain that Ramayan has chosen to climb. And that brings us to the audience.

Suppose we look only at the remaining ₹1,100 crore in our very generous headline calculation. At a ₹200 average ticket price, that represents roughly 5.5 crore admissions. At ₹300, it is about 3.7 crore admissions. At ₹400, it is about 2.75 crore admissions.

Again, these are not the actual footfalls required for the producers to recover their investment. They are simply a way of understanding the size of the audience required to generate that kind of theatrical value.

But the thought itself is exciting. Can Ramayan bring several crore Indians into theatres? Can a film based on a story everybody already knows become an event that people feel they simply cannot miss? That, to me, is the real box office story of Ramayan.

The film does not have the advantage of surprise. Nobody is going to the theatre to find out how the story ends. The attraction has to come from seeing this familiar story in a way audiences have never experienced before.

And perhaps there is another factor that makes Ramayan different. For a section of the audience, this will not merely be another Friday movie. There will be people who will go because they want to see Lord Ram on the big screen. There will be families who will make it an occasion. There will be viewers for whom watching Ramayan itself will have a devotional dimension.

That emotional connection could become one of the film’s biggest strengths at the box office.

But ultimately, even devotion has to translate into a ticket. Theatre owners need people in seats. Distributors need shows to remain full. Producers need the audience to come back and bring others with them.

That is why I am genuinely curious about the number of people who will eventually watch Ramayan in theatres.

One crore would be a substantial audience. Three crore would be extraordinary. Five crore would change the conversation. And if the film can go much beyond that, we would be looking at something considerably bigger than a successful film. We would be looking at a genuine cultural theatrical event.

There is no certainty in these numbers today. There should not be. The film has not released, and nobody can know in advance how audiences will respond. But as the countdown begins, this is perhaps the most interesting number to watch.

Not the budget. Not the star fees. Not even the opening day. The number of people who decide to buy a ticket, enter a theatre and watch Ramayan.

Because if this enormous cinematic undertaking is to truly reap its fruits, it will ultimately need millions of people to make that journey. And perhaps that is the most critical box office question Ramayan leaves us with.

How many people will come to seek the blessings of Ram, and in doing so, help Ramayana find its own blessings at the box office?