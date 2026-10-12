The new Ramayana poster announces the film’s November 5, 2026 release with the declaration, “Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai.” There is just one intriguing contradiction: Ravana appears to dominate the frame, while Rama (Ranbir Kapoor), Sita (Sai Pallavi) and Lakshman (Ravi Dubey) occupy considerably less visual space.

Is this a deliberate creative choice to establish Ravana as a formidable adversary? Quite possibly. After all, a powerful antagonist can make a hero’s eventual triumph far more compelling.

But there is another question worth asking. When a film based on the Ramayana announces the beginning of Ram’s era, shouldn’t Ram command the visual narrative?

The question becomes more interesting because Yash, who plays Ravana, is also a co-producer alongside Namit Malhotra. That makes it tempting to wonder whether star power and production involvement have influenced the promotional priorities.

There is, however, no verified evidence that Yash’s dual role dictated the poster’s composition. Any such conclusion would be premature.

Yet the visual contrast remains undeniable, the tagline celebrates Ram, while the artwork gives Ravana the more imposing presence.

Perhaps that is precisely what the makers intended. But if so, the poster raises a fascinating question about the film’s marketing, is Ravana being made to look like the greatest threat to Ram, or has he inadvertently become the biggest attraction in Ram’s own announcement?