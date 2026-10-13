The makers of Ramayana have revealed a new character poster introducing Jatayu, the legendary bird known for his courage and sacrifice in the Indian epic. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will lend his voice to the character, adding another familiar name to the film’s cast. The poster offers a first look at Jatayu’s appearance, highlighting his sharp eyes, powerful presence and wide wings.

The reveal also brings attention to one of the important episodes in the Ramayana, in which Jatayu puts his life at risk while trying to stop Ravana from taking Sita away. His role is remembered not just for his strength, but also for his decision to stand against wrongdoing despite the danger.

Anupam Kher’s Jatayu poster carries the title ‘The Wings of Dharma’

The newly released poster presents Jatayu through two different visuals. One focuses on his face and determined eyes, while the other shows the bird with his wings spread wide. The images highlight his majestic appearance and the seriousness of the character’s role in the story.

The poster carries the title “The Wings of Dharma,” connecting Jatayu with the ideas of duty, courage and righteousness. Rather than being remembered simply as a powerful bird, Jatayu holds an important place in the epic because of the choice he makes when Sita is taken away.

Anupam Kher will voice Jatayu in the film. His involvement brings another experienced performer into the project, although the character’s impact will ultimately depend on how the story presents his actions and sacrifice.

Why Jatayu is important in the Ramayana

In the traditional Ramayana story, Jatayu witnesses Ravana carrying Sita away and attempts to stop him. Despite facing a much stronger opponent, he fights to protect her. Jatayu is eventually defeated, but he later helps Rama by sharing what happened to Sita.

His actions make him an important symbol of courage and selflessness. Jatayu knows the risks involved but still chooses to act when someone is in danger. This is why his story continues to be remembered as an example of standing up for what is right.

The new poster introduces audiences to the film’s interpretation of the character. It also highlights how Jatayu’s role connects to the larger themes of duty and sacrifice at the heart of the epic.