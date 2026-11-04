Moviegoers watching Ramayana in theatres this Diwali will also get a glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha. The makers have announced that the trailer of the Laxman Utekar directorial will be screened alongside the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, bringing two stories inspired by India’s cultural heritage together on the big screen.

The announcement connects two very different subjects. While Ramayana tells the story of one of India’s most widely known epics, Eetha focuses on the life of a folk performer who overcame several challenges to establish herself as a respected name in the world of Lavani.

Eetha trailer to be screened with Ramayana

The decision to screen the Eetha trailer alongside Ramayana gives audiences an opportunity to see the first promotional glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor’s film during the festive theatrical season.

Ramayana is based on the ancient Indian epic that has been passed down through generations and continues to remain an important part of the country’s storytelling tradition.

In comparison, Eetha explores the journey of an artist who built her identity through talent, determination and hard work. Shraddha Kapoor plays Eetha, a character inspired by legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Both films draw from different parts of India’s cultural history. One revisits an epic that has shaped generations of storytelling, while the other brings attention to the life and struggles of a celebrated folk artist.

The trailer screening also places Eetha before a wider theatrical audience ahead of its December release. With Ramayana arriving during the Diwali season, the association could help introduce Shraddha’s upcoming film to moviegoers across different markets.

When will Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha release?

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The film is inspired by the extraordinary life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, who made a lasting contribution to Maharashtra’s Lavani and Tamasha traditions.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4 December 2026.