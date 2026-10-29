Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, reportedly premiered in Los Angeles on October 27. Early reactions shared by viewers have started circulating online, with several praising the film’s visuals, performances and grand presentation. However, some reactions have also raised concerns about its music, pacing and emotional depth.

Ramayana draws comparisons with The Lord of the Rings

One content creator compared the film’s scale to The Lord of the Rings, describing it as an unusual cinematic experience. He said, “There is nothing like Ramayana in the cinematic universe. I haven’t felt like this since the very first Lord Of the Rings movie came out. This movie is very grand and very epic.

Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle! #Ramayana https://t.co/MAw7rNaqS1 — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) October 28, 2026

The character of Rama, that character is just wow. The cliffhanger in the end…I mean when that movie ended I shouted ‘no’ because there is a second part of this film as well. The closest thing to this film is Lord Of The Rings and even that doesn’t compare. It is a hefty 3-hour movie. I can’t believe what I just watched.”

Another viewer praised the lead actors, writing, “Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!”

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash receive praise

Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama reportedly left another viewer emotional. “The actor playing Prince Raama (Ranbir Kapoor) is some serious talent, moved to tears! An unforgettable experience. Full #Ramayana review on Friday.”

#Ramayana Initial Impressions:A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times. The second half also drags in places because of where Part 1 chooses to end, with limited material stretched out through lengthy action blocks that don’t create much impactYash as Ravana is the biggest highlight and is superb, especially in his introduction portions. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are solid as Ram and Sita, though the divine aura and emotional weight don’t always fully translate on screen.The visuals are stunning in parts and the money spent is clearly visible, but some scenes still have a noticeable studio/green screen feel with a few cartoonish asuras. The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes.The ambition and scale deserve a lot of applause. Definitely watchable and better than a few recent adaptations, but it falls short of the massive expectations and ultimately feels like a mixed bag with so much more potential.Full review with rating later in my usual style (review embargo) — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 28, 2026

A more mixed review praised Yash’s portrayal of Ravana while describing Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as solid in their respective roles.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s music faces criticism

Despite appreciation for the visuals, some viewers felt the film lacked the emotional impact expected from the epic. One review stated, “The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes.”

Another reaction criticised the lengthy second half and action sequences, suggesting that the film sometimes focuses more on spectacle than storytelling.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The reported early reactions reflect differing opinions rather than a final critical consensus.