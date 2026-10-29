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Ramayana first reviews out: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash impress, but AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s music disappoints

Ramayana first reviews praise Ranbir Kapoor and Yash after its Los Angeles premiere, but some viewers question the music, emotional depth and second half of the film.

By Pooja Tiwari
Ramayana: Mangal Rang Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi
Ramayana_pic courtesy Youtube

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, reportedly premiered in Los Angeles on October 27. Early reactions shared by viewers have started circulating online, with several praising the film’s visuals, performances and grand presentation. However, some reactions have also raised concerns about its music, pacing and emotional depth.

Ramayana draws comparisons with The Lord of the Rings

One content creator compared the film’s scale to The Lord of the Rings, describing it as an unusual cinematic experience. He said, “There is nothing like Ramayana in the cinematic universe. I haven’t felt like this since the very first Lord Of the Rings movie came out. This movie is very grand and very epic.

The character of Rama, that character is just wow. The cliffhanger in the end…I mean when that movie ended I shouted ‘no’ because there is a second part of this film as well. The closest thing to this film is Lord Of The Rings and even that doesn’t compare. It is a hefty 3-hour movie. I can’t believe what I just watched.”

Another viewer praised the lead actors, writing, “Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!”

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash receive praise

Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama reportedly left another viewer emotional. “The actor playing Prince Raama (Ranbir Kapoor) is some serious talent, moved to tears! An unforgettable experience. Full #Ramayana review on Friday.”

A more mixed review praised Yash’s portrayal of Ravana while describing Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as solid in their respective roles.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s music faces criticism

Despite appreciation for the visuals, some viewers felt the film lacked the emotional impact expected from the epic. One review stated, “The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes.”

Another reaction criticised the lengthy second half and action sequences, suggesting that the film sometimes focuses more on spectacle than storytelling.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The reported early reactions reflect differing opinions rather than a final critical consensus.

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