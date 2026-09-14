Ramayana unveils first song Jai Jai Ram on Ganesh Chaturthi ahead of Diwali 2026 release

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of Ramayana have released the film’s first song, Jai Jai Ram. The song marks the beginning of the film’s musical journey and has been introduced as a devotional tribute to Shri Ram. The track combines the feel of an aarti with a cinematic musical arrangement, with its lyrics focusing on Shri Ram’s compassion, protection and commitment to dharma.

Namit Malhotra, filmmaker and producer of Ramayana, spoke about the meaning behind the song and why it was released on Ganesh Chaturthi. He said, “Shri Ram is at the heart of Ramayana and, for generations, has been the guide we turn to through every phase of life. In moments of darkness, we seek his strength. In moments of uncertainty, we look to his path. And in moments of joy, we remember him with gratitude. ‘Jai Jai Ram’ comes from that deeply personal and timeless relationship we share with Shri Ram. “While Ramayana is being created on a great scale, its true foundation lies in its emotion, its values and its devotion. With ‘Jai Jai Ram’, we wanted our first song to reflect that soul , to celebrate Shri Ram not only as someone we worship, but as the protector, guide and source of strength we carry within us. Beginning this musical journey on Ganesh Chaturthi felt especially meaningful because, in our culture, every auspicious beginning starts by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.”

A.R. Rahman, who has composed the music, said, “At the heart of ‘Jai Jai Ram’ is the simple and powerful repetition of Shri Ram’s name. Musically, the intention was to preserve the purity and intimacy of a prayer while allowing the composition to grow into a cinematic song. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal bring their own distinct emotional expression to Dr. Kumar Vishwas’s words, while always remaining true to the devotion at the centre of the song. I hope audiences find both a sense of peace and a personal connection in it.”

Dr. Kumar Vishwas, who has written the lyrics, added, “‘Jai Jai Ram’ are three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer. While writing the song, my endeavour was not to describe Shri Ram, because his meaning cannot be contained in words, but to express the relationship every devotee shares with him: as our guide, our strength and our refuge. The language has been kept simple and direct because true devotion needs no ornamentation. I hope that when people hear the song, they do not merely listen to it, but find their own prayer within it.”

The song comes after the Ramayana trailer reportedly crossed one billion digital views across platforms in six days. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shri Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part One will arrive in cinemas this Diwali 2026.