Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is preparing for its worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. With just days remaining, fresh details about the film’s certification, runtime and advance booking collections have emerged, giving a clearer picture of its release preparations.

Ramayana gets U certificate with 3 hours 15 minutes runtime

According to film journalist Taran Adarsh, Ramayana has received a ‘U’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification was issued on Friday, clearing the film for theatrical exhibition.

The film has a runtime of 195 minutes, which means audiences will spend three hours and 15 minutes watching the first instalment of the two-part epic.

#Xclusiv… ‘RAMAYANA’ RUN TIME… #Ramayana [#Hindi version] certified ‘U’ by #CBFC on 30 October 2026. Duration: 195.00 min:sec [3 hours, 15 min, 00 sec]. #India⭐ Theatrical release date: [Thursday] 5 November 2026. https://t.co/bmQXyKGxJA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Maa Sita, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The certification update comes after the film’s Los Angeles premiere, where early reactions were shared ahead of its wider release.

Ramayana advance booking crosses Rs 17.67 crore

Along with the certification update, the film’s advance booking numbers have also attracted attention. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has sold more than 2.90 lakh tickets for its opening day, excluding blocked seats. When blocked seats are included, the figure increases to more than 3.50 lakh tickets.

The reported advance booking collection stands at Rs 14.75 crore without blocked seats and Rs 17.67 crore including blocked seats.

These figures are expected to change as bookings continue ahead of the November 5 release. The numbers also provide an early indication of audience interest, although the actual opening-day performance will become clear only after the film reaches cinemas.

Ramayana’s reported Rs 4,000 crore budget

Another major talking point surrounding Ramayana is its production cost. The combined budget for both instalments has reportedly been estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore.

Based on this figure, the first instalment is being estimated at roughly Rs 2,000 crore. However, the makers have not separately confirmed the budget breakdown for each part.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will release worldwide on November 5, 2026. With CBFC clearance secured and advance bookings underway, attention now turns to how the film performs at the box office on its opening day.