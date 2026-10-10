The makers of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana have unveiled new character posters featuring Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara. Both characters play important roles in the events that change Lord Rama’s life and lead to his exile from Ayodhya. The latest reveal follows the introduction of Arun Govil as King Dashrath and offers another glimpse into the film’s growing ensemble.

Lara Dutta plays Queen Kaikeyi

Lara Dutta appears in an elaborate royal look as Kaikeyi, wearing traditional attire and heavy jewellery. The poster highlights her position in Ayodhya’s royal family and draws attention to the two wishes that become central to the story.

The makers shared the caption, “A queen. A mother. Two wishes that would betray a father’s love and change Rama’s destiny forever.”

Kaikeyi’s decisions have a major impact on King Dashrath and Lord Rama. Her demands eventually lead to Rama leaving Ayodhya, making her one of the key characters in this part of the epic.

The poster marks Lara Dutta’s first official look as Kaikeyi in the film.

Sheeba Chadha steps into the role of Manthara

Sheeba Chadha has also been introduced as Manthara through a separate character poster. She is seen holding a staff, with her appearance setting her apart from the royal characters revealed so far.

The makers described her with the line, “A cunning mind. Whose whispers would turn a mother’s love into a kingdom’s darkest hour.”

Manthara’s influence over Kaikeyi is a crucial part of the story. Her role in persuading the queen helps set the events leading to Rama’s exile in motion.

The announcement read, “Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi. Sheeba Chadha as Manthara.”

Ranbir Kapoor leads the two part adaptation

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, and Arun Govil appears as King Dashrath. Govil is widely remembered for playing Lord Ram on television.

Ramayana release dates and distribution

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the epic is planned as a two part film series.

Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is expected during Diwali 2027. Both films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release planned.

Sony Pictures will distribute the films internationally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi speaking market.