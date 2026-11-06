Ramayana: Part 1: Rakul Preet Singh unveils her fierce Surpanakha look, fans praise her transformation

Rakul Preet Singh has given audiences a closer look at her character Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. The actress recently shared behind the scenes pictures from the film, showing different looks created for her role as Ravana’s sister. The photographs feature Rakul in elaborate costumes in shades of green, red and black, along with detailed makeup and traditional accessories that complete her appearance.

The pictures offer a glimpse into the effort that went into creating Surpanakha’s look for the mythological drama. From her facial makeup to the jewellery and costumes, each appearance reflects a distinct visual style. Fans have reacted to the photographs by praising the actress’s transformation and the detailed work behind her character.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about playing Surpanakha

Playing Surpanakha marks an important role in Rakul’s filmography. The character is known in the Ramayana as Ravana’s sister and has a significant place in the epic’s story. Rakul’s portrayal brings her into a narrative that has been part of Indian storytelling and culture for generations.

Sharing her experience, the actress described the journey as special. She also expressed pride in being an Indian and getting an opportunity to be part of a story that has remained connected to generations of audiences. Her pictures have also drawn attention to the detailed styling and preparation involved in bringing the character to the screen.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film presents a new screen adaptation of the Indian epic, with a large ensemble cast bringing several important characters to life.

Rakul plays Surpanakha, while the film explores the central events and relationships that shape the Ramayana’s story. The production has attracted attention for its scale, cast and visual presentation.

Ramayana: Part 1 was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. Rakul’s latest behind the scenes photographs have offered viewers another look at the film, particularly the character design and visual treatment of Surpanakha.