Fans waiting to watch the second instalment of Ramayana may have to wait longer than expected. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, was originally planned as a two-part release, with the first instalment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027. However, a new report suggests that the sequel could be pushed to Diwali 2028 to allow more time for filming and production.

Why could Ramayana Part 2 be delayed?

According to Bollywood Hungama, producer Namit Malhotra is considering moving the second instalment’s release by a year. A source quoted by the entertainment portal said, “Ramayana is an emotion for Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before,”

The source also explained that the second part requires additional shooting time, saying, “While the first part is set to release in a couple of days from now, the second instalment needs some more shooting time.”

The report further highlighted the scale of the sequel, which will focus on the war central to the epic. “As everyone knows, the real scale of Ramayana is in the second part, where the war actually unfolds.”

However, the makers have not officially confirmed any change to the second instalment’s release schedule. Diwali 2028 should therefore be treated as a reported possibility rather than a confirmed release date.

Who stars in Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside several other actors.

The ambitious project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, with the second instalment expected to depict the major conflict between Rama and Ravana.

Ramayana advance bookings update

Meanwhile, the first instalment has reportedly generated interest in advance ticket sales. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 9.91 crore through advance bookings so far. The Hindi version accounts for Rs 8.72 crore of that total.

With the first film scheduled for Diwali 2026, fans will be watching for official updates on both its theatrical performance and the release plans for Part 2.