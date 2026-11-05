Ramayana Part 1, also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, has a major surprise waiting for audiences after its closing scenes. Released in theatres on November 5, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. However, one of its biggest reveals comes in the post-credit scene, where Sunny Deol makes his first appearance as Lord Hanuman.

The makers have saved Hanuman’s introduction for the end of the film, giving audiences a brief look at the character who will have an important role in the second instalment. Sunny’s appearance has become a talking point among viewers, particularly those waiting to see how the actor portrays the popular mythological figure.

Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana post-credit scene

The post-credit sequence begins with a powerful musical backdrop as Hanuman makes his entry. His face is initially kept hidden, with the makers revealing only selected glimpses of the character.

Towards the end of the scene, a wider shot shows Hanuman flying through the air with his gada while chanting Jai Shri Ram. The Hanuman Chalisa plays in the background, featuring the voices of Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Anirudh Ravichander.

The sequence offers a first look at Sunny Deol as Hanuman without revealing his complete appearance. It also gives viewers an idea of the character’s importance in the next part of the story.

Before Hanuman’s entry, the film also introduces Raghav Juyal as Meghnada, the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. His appearance provides another glimpse of the characters expected to play important roles in the sequel.

Why Hanuman’s entry is important for Ramayana Part 2

Hanuman’s introduction sets up an important part of the Ramayana story that will unfold in the second instalment, scheduled to arrive in 2028.

After Ravana abducts Sita, Hanuman becomes one of Rama’s closest allies. He travels to Lanka to find Sita and later helps Rama prepare for the battle against Ravana. His contribution becomes central to the events leading to the final war.

With Sunny Deol’s introduction saved for the post-credit scene, the film offers an early indication of what audiences can expect from Ramayana Part 2.