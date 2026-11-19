Sai Pallavi has been receiving widespread appreciation for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While audiences have praised her performance, a video featuring her grandfather’s reaction to her role recently caught the attention of social media users. In the viral clip, he appeared to say that Sai Pallavi did not act in Ramayana. The statement led to curiosity among fans, prompting the actress to reveal what her grandfather actually meant and share the complete context behind his words.

During an interview with Behindwoods, Sai addressed the viral video in which her grandfather was heard saying, “Sai Pallavi did not act in Ramayana.” Explaining that the clip had been edited and did not include the complete statement, the actress revealed his actual words. She clarified, “But actually he replied, ‘I don’t think she acted, I think it was God only has acted through her’.” His remark was therefore an emotional expression of how deeply he connected with her portrayal of Sita rather than criticism of her acting.

Sai Pallavi reveals how her grandparents viewed her Sita role

In an earlier conversation with BritAsia TV, Sai had spoken about growing up in a family where her grandparents often referred to her and the other children as gods and goddesses. She explained how these words also came with a sense of responsibility while growing up.

Recalling her childhood, the actress said, “I grew up in a household where my grandparents would call us gods and goddesses. So when we did something wrong, they would say, ‘You are a goddess, you should not do this.’ That is a lot of added pressure.”

Sai also revealed that her grandparents were among the first people she informed when she was offered the role of Sita in Ramayana. Their happiness made the opportunity even more special for her. Sharing their reaction, she said, “But when I was offered the role, the first people I told about this was my grandparents. They were really happy,” she added.

Sai Pallavi says playing Goddess Sita was a blessing

The actress has previously spoken about the responsibility and emotional preparation involved in portraying a revered mythological character. At a promotional event for Ramayana in July, Sai explained that playing a goddess was not an ordinary acting opportunity and required the collective dedication of the entire filmmaking team.

Speaking about the experience, she said, “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it’s not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version. I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.”

Her grandfather’s complete remark appears to reflect a similar sentiment, with his words expressing how he felt that Sai’s portrayal went beyond an ordinary performance.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for a Diwali 2028 release.