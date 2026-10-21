West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, will be made tax-free in the state ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, 2026. As reported by Hindustan Times and India Today, Adhikari made the announcement during Vijayadashami celebrations in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 20, where members of the film’s team were present.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Chief Minister said the exemption would also apply to Ramayana, referring to films including The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files while discussing the decision. He also expressed interest in future cinematic adaptations of Indian epics, including the Mahabharata.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The tax-free announcement adds another talking point to the film’s pre-release campaign.

However, the extent of the financial benefit for moviegoers remains unclear. Under India’s GST framework, a state-level tax concession does not automatically eliminate the entire GST on cinema tickets. As explained by The Indian Express in its report on tax-free films, the practical benefit depends on the tax relief provided and how it is implemented.

The state government’s implementation details, including the applicable exemption and its impact on ticket prices, were not specified in the reports.