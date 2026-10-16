Ramayana trailer 2: Ranbir Kapoor rises as Rama, but Yash’s Ravana steals attention with his terrifying power

The second trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been released, offering a closer look at Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Released in English as part of Sony Pictures International’s global campaign, the trailer introduces several new sequences ahead of the film’s international release on November 5, 2026. The film is being promoted overseas as Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend.

Yash’s Ravana challenges Indra in the new trailer

The trailer begins with the narration, “In a time when men walked among gods, and evil rose from the darkness.”

Yash’s Ravana is introduced as a powerful ruler who is determined to make everyone bow before him. He declares, “Before me, every head will bow.”

One of the major scenes shows Ravana confronting Indra, played by Kunal Kapoor. Indra appears riding his celestial elephant, Airavata, before Ravana attacks and sends the elephant crashing to the ground. The sequence highlights Ravana’s growing power and his willingness to challenge even the gods.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama prepares for war

The focus then shifts to Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama, who is introduced through the line, “Humanity had one hope. Not a God, but a man — Rama,”

As Ravana’s threat increases, Rama prepares to stop him. He says, “If I don’t stop him, the world will fall. This is just the beginning.”

Another sequence shows Rama fighting a gigantic creature inside a forest using his bow and arrows. Sai Pallavi also appears as Sita, while the trailer offers glimpses of kingdoms, forests and large battle sequences.

Ramayana begins its international campaign

Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier explained the team’s intention to introduce the Indian epic to audiences worldwide.

“When we set out to make Ramayana, our dream was always to take one of India’s greatest stories to the world. Tomorrow, that dream takes another big step forward. Sony Pictures begins its international campaign for Ramayana, introducing this timeless story to audiences across the globe, many of whom will discover it for the very first time,” he wrote.

Malhotra further said, “For a film born in India to be presented to the world on the scale of a global cinematic event is something we as Indians are very proud of. Our truth, our history, from India to the world. Jai Shri Ram.”

Rashtrapati Bhavan screening reportedly being planned

According to a Mid-Day report, the makers are seeking permission for a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi around November 5. However, no official announcement has been made.

The film also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Adinath Kothare as Bharat and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha.

Reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the two part film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with visual effects by DNEG. Part One releases internationally on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.