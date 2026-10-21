As Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana prepares for its worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, the makers have unveiled a special glimpse of Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. Released on Dussehra, the new musical sequence, titled Rise of Asura in Hindi, puts Yash’s character in the spotlight. The reveal also comes as advance bookings for the film open across India on October 20.

Yash’s Ravana avatar draws inspiration from Shiva Tandav

The newly released sequence shows Yash in a powerful Ravana look, highlighting his physical appearance, expressions and the detailing of his character. Rather than focusing only on Ravana as the antagonist, the sequence explores his connection with Lord Shiva.

In Hindu mythology, Tandav is associated with Lord Shiva and represents creation, preservation and destruction. Ravana is known as a devoted follower of Shiva and is traditionally linked with the Shiva Tandav Stotram. The makers have used this connection to introduce Ravana’s strength, devotion and personality in their version of the epic.

The timing of the reveal is also significant, as Dussehra celebrates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Rama and Yash portraying Ravana, their characters will form an important part of the film’s central conflict.

Rise of Asura released in multiple languages

The musical sequence has been released under the T-Series label with different regional titles. It is called Rise of Asura in Hindi, Ravana Tandava in Kannada and Ravana Tandavam in Tamil and Telugu.

The Hindi version features vocals by Vishal Dadlani, lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas and music supervision by A.R. Ameen and Hiral Viradia. The Tamil version features Anirudh Ravichander and G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 releases worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 during Diwali 2027. The film will release in five Indian languages and IMAX. Sony Pictures will handle global distribution excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.