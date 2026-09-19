Rambola producers make a major pledge to dedicate 100% of their earnings to seva projects

RamBola, the upcoming film based on the life of Goswami Tulsidas, has been announced with a special commitment from its producers. Mahaveer Jain and Amit Upadhyay have pledged to dedicate 100% of their personal earnings and savings from RamBola towards seva projects aimed at helping people in need.

The announcement comes after the makers revealed the film in collaboration with writer and director Vishal Chaturvedi, who previously directed Hanuman Ansh. The new film will explore the life and journey of Goswami Tulsidas, the celebrated saint and poet known for works including the Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa.

According to the announcement, the pledge by Mahaveer Jain and Amit Upadhyay is part of the Seva Sankalp Initiative. The producers have said that their personal earnings and savings from the project will be directed towards seva work focused on the welfare of those in need.

The commitment was described by the makers as being made with humility, sincerity and gratitude. Their statement also said that the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The political reference is part of the producers’ own announcement about the initiative, rather than a description of the film’s storyline.

At the centre of RamBola is the life of Goswami Tulsidas. Historical accounts identify Tulsidas as a 16th century saint and poet who became widely known for his devotion to Lord Rama and for composing the Ramcharitmanas in Awadhi. His literary and spiritual legacy has remained influential for generations.

Vishal Chaturvedi has written and directed RamBola. The film is being produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh, and is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films. These details were also part of the film’s original announcement.

The project marks another collaboration between Chaturvedi and Mahaveer Jain Films following Hanuman Ansh, which was inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. RamBola now turns the filmmaker’s attention towards another important figure from India’s spiritual and literary history.

Further details about the cast, release date and other aspects of RamBola have not been announced yet. For now, the film has two clear talking points: its story about Goswami Tulsidas and the producers’ pledge to dedicate their personal earnings and savings from the project towards seva initiatives.