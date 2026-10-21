Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali witnessed a decline in its box office collections on Monday. The period action drama earned Rs. 5.75 crore gross at the Indian box office on its first Monday, marking a 35 per cent drop from its opening day. With this, the film’s total India gross collection reached Rs. 30.75 crore after four days in theatres.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has struggled to maintain strong momentum after its opening. Its box office performance so far suggests that audience response has not been strong enough to support a bigger jump in collections during the first few days.

Ranabaali box office collection across territories

The film has earned most of its Indian box office revenue from its home market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These territories have contributed approximately Rs. 25.75 crore to the total, while the remaining Indian markets have added around Rs. 5 crore.

Within Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Nizam has contributed Rs. 12.75 crore, followed by Andhra with Rs. 9.50 crore and Ceded with Rs. 3.50 crore. These figures show how heavily the film currently depends on its performance in the Telugu speaking markets.

The area wise gross collections after four days are as follows:

Area Gross collection Nizam Rs. 12.75 crore Andhra Rs. 9.50 crore Ceded Rs. 3.50 crore AP/TS total Rs. 25.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 5.00 crore India total Rs. 30.75 crore

Average word of mouth affects Ranabaali

Ranabaali has received an average audience response, which appears to have affected its ability to sustain collections after the opening day. A stronger response could have helped the film attract more moviegoers during the weekdays. Its Monday decline has added to concerns about its overall theatrical performance.

The film’s collections over the next few days will be important in determining whether it can maintain a steady run or experience further drops. A sustained hold will be necessary if it is to improve its current box office position.

What is Ranabaali about?

Set during the Great Madras Famine of 1876 to 1878, Ranabaali is a period action drama that presents an alternate version of history. The story follows a rebellious warrior who rises from an oppressed community to protect his people from injustice. His fight against a ruthless commissioner leads to a major conflict.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, with Rahul Sankrityan directing the project. Its theatrical performance will now depend on audience interest and how well it holds after its first weekend.