Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Jain-Katrina Kaif stun in ethnic wear as they jet off to Ayodhya

Bollywood’s dapper dudes Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal along with their lady loves Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif respectively, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, as they headed to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple.

In the video clicked by the paparazzi, Ranbir can be seen sporting a white dhoti and kurta, and paired it with a matching shawl.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor completed the outfit with kolhapuri chappals.

Alia looked beautiful in a sea-green coloured saree, and carried a matching shawl. She has tied up her hair in a clean bun, and accessorised the look with earrings.

Alia and Ranbir were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Rohit wore a plain white kurta pyjama, and a grey coloured Nehru-collar jacket.

Vicky wore a beige coloured kurta, and churidar pyjama, with a matching dupatta. He sported a heavy beard look.

On the other hand, Katrina oozed elegance in a golden coloured saree. She kept her hair open, and opted for minimal jewellery.

UP’s Ayodhya is all geared up to welcome Lord Ram into his new magnificent temple on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in action thriller ‘Animal’. The actor played the role of Ranvijay in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

Alia was last seen in the American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

She next has ‘Jigra’ in her kitty. Alia is also the producer of the movie.

While, Rohit Shetty will be releasing his action film ‘Singham Again’ this year.

Vicky, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunki’, next has ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, and ‘Chhaava’ in the pipeline.

Katrina was recently seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi.