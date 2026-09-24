Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War first look poster reveals a bruised new avatar

Ranbir Kapoor is set to return to the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, and the actor’s first look from the film has now been unveiled. The makers shared the poster on Thursday, September 24, while also confirming the film’s theatrical release date. The poster gives a glimpse of Ranbir in a retro avatar that is stylish on the surface but also hints at the intense world of the story.

In the first look, Ranbir is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a vintage turquoise convertible. He has slicked back hair, a pencil moustache and round sunglasses, while his light coloured knit polo shirt adds to the period look. However, the relaxed appearance comes with a noticeable detail. His left arm, which is resting outside the car, appears bruised and bloodied. This detail suggests that the character may be caught in a difficult or violent situation in the film.

The poster also features vintage cars and old style architecture in the background, giving Love & War a distinct retro setting. Along with the first look, the makers confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!”

Love & War also marks Ranbir Kapoor’s reunion with Bhansali after Saawariya (2007). The 2007 film marked Ranbir’s acting debut and was directed by Bhansali. Their upcoming collaboration brings the actor back under the direction of the filmmaker nearly two decades after their first project together.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali is directing and producing the project. The combination of the three actors forms the central cast of the film, although details about their characters and the story are yet to be fully revealed.

Love & War is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 21, 2027. Netflix is the film’s streaming partner, while IMAX is also associated with the project. The newly released first look provides the first major glimpse of Ranbir’s character and sets up the film’s retro visual style ahead of its theatrical release.