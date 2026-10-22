Actor Ranbir Kapoor has addressed the confusion surrounding his recent speech at a Dussehra event in Kolkata. The actor, who accidentally changed the meaning of the festival’s message about the victory of good over evil, issued an apology during a grand event for his upcoming film Ramayana in Chennai. He clarified that it was simply a slip of the tongue and that he never intended to convey the wrong message.

Ranbir Kapoor explains his mistake with Rockstar lyrics

Speaking at the Chennai event, Ranbir acknowledged the incident and explained what he had originally wanted to say. “I apologise for an incident that happened yesterday. I was at a Dussehra event and I had a slip of the tongue. What I meant to say was, ‘Burai chahe kitni bhi taaqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achhai ki hogi’ (No matter how powerful evil may be, truth and goodness will ultimately prevail),” Ranbir said.

Ranbir Kapoor at the Ramayana event:"Burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein aant sachai aur achhai ki hi hogi, jai shri ram"This man is playing Lord Ram 😭#Ramayana https://t.co/NiIGzjVw6P — 🔱 (@dacoit_rvs) October 21, 2026

The actor then recalled a song from his film Rockstar, which featured music by AR Rahman. Using its lyrics to describe how his words had failed him, he said, “Jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad karein alfaaz mere.”

What exactly happened at the Dussehra event?

During the Kolkata event, the 44-year-old actor was discussing the importance of Dussehra and its message. However, he accidentally said, “Dussehra hume ek bahut khoobsurat baat yaad dilati hai ki burai chahe jitni bhi taakatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achhai ki hi hogi.”

His statement suggested that truth and goodness would eventually end, rather than evil. The wording confused social media users and soon became a talking point online.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his remarks at a Dussehra event in Kolkata after videos of his speech went viral on social media.He says, "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident that happened yesterday. I was at the Dussehra event, and I had a slip of the tongue. What I meant to say is, ‘Burai chahe kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mei jeet achai aur sachai ki hogi’…"He adds, "This reminds me of a collaboration that I had with Rahman sir (AR Rahman) in Rockstar. What I want to say is ‘jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad kare alfaaz mere’. So I truly apologize for that…" — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026

Interestingly, this was not the first verbal mistake involving the Ramayana team. At an earlier pre-release event in Hyderabad, producer and distributor Dil Raju accidentally called Ranbir Kapoor “Ranveer Singh” before correcting himself.

Ramayana release date and cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor alongside Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Faisal Malik and Kunal Kapoor, among others. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.