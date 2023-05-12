scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ranveer Singh gives a soft kiss on Deepika Padukone’s lips during her TIME magazine interview

Deepika got a surprise visit from her husband Ranveer and he called it a "cosmic" coincidence as she was about to discuss her marriage in the interview.

By Agency News Desk
Ranveer Singh gives a soft kiss on Deepika Padukone's lips during her TIME magazine interview
Ranveer Singh gives a soft kiss on Deepika Padukone's lips during her TIME magazine interview

Known for not shying away from flaunting their romance, star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did it again but this time during her interview for TIME magazine, where she appeared on the cover as a “global star”.

Amid the interview, Deepika got a surprise visit from her husband Ranveer and he called it a “cosmic” coincidence as she was about to discuss her marriage in the interview.

As he entered, he gave a soft kiss on Deepika’s lips and said that he dropped to say hi as he was shooting next door. He just wished her “Have a great day” and starts to leave.

However, Deepika told him about how his arrival coincided with the question about marriage.

He said, “what a cosmic thing to have happened.”

As Deepika asked the interviewer to continue, she is asked about how long they have been married, to which

Ranveer said that they have been together for 10-11 years.

As they talked about it, they also held hands and Deepika said: “what are we doing?” to which Ranveer replied, “I just came to say hi”.

Deepika then gets into the interview mode and talks about her romantic married life.

“I love spending time, my husband and I. I married my best friend. I think the fact that we are just so goofy with each other. I can feel like absolutely myself, my most vulnerable, my most clumsy, my most expressive.”

She called him, her “happy place.”

The couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in November, 2018.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study
Next article
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't knocking at the doors of Team India, he's breaking it, says Harbhajan Singh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Would take responsibility for playing a lot of dot balls, says KKR's Venkatesh Iyer

Technology

Our aim is to create 100 semiconductor design startups: MoS IT

Sports

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

News

Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars

Health & Lifestyle

Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sports

Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

Sports

La Liga: Barca could win the title in Barcelona Derby in Matchday 34 this weekend (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may prompt mushrooming of pvt institutes

News

Parineeti's apartment lights up ahead of our engagement with Raghav Chadha

News

Disney + Hotstar loses 4.6 million subscribers

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't knocking at the doors of Team India, he's breaking it, says Harbhajan Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

Technology

Can Pixel 7a help Google improve its dismal India smartphone market share?

News

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss and hold hands during her interview

News

Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Initially felt pressure of performance

News

Hrithik Roshan on ‘Vikram Vedha’: Tried doing something which was a bit whacko for me

News

Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa for international premiere of 'Fast X' in Rome

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US