Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh‘s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at the age of 96 on November 8, during Diwali celebrations. He breathed his last during Lakshmi Puja. Remembering him, the actor’s cousin Saumya Hingorani shared several pictures and videos from his life, along with an emotional note celebrating the wonderful memories they shared with him. Rather than focusing only on the loss, she remembered the long and happy life he lived.

Ranveer Singh’s cousin shares an emotional note for their Dadu

Saumya Hingorani, who is Ranveer’s cousin from his maternal side, shared the family memories on Instagram on Tuesday night. The family lovingly called Dr Ram Hingorani Dadu. Along with the pictures and videos, she expressed how much he meant to everyone and remembered the special moments they spent together.

Saumya wrote, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned ✨ My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja 🙏🏽 I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together 🥰 Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything ♥️ Save a scoop of icecream for me 🤗 Until we dance again 🤍Hari Om 🕊️.”

Ranveer Singh often shared his special bond with his Nana

Ranveer has frequently spoken about his close relationship with his maternal grandfather. During the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, the actor shared a video of his Nana dancing to the film’s popular song What Jhumka. He also posted pictures of them together, with his grandfather wearing a Team Rocky T-shirt.

“Nana is peak rocky-ism💣🔥 93 and rockying.” – Via Ranveer Singh InstagramSOOO CUTEEE!!! 🥺❤️– Ranveer Singh with his grandfather 💕 https://t.co/3hhlApOaSZ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) August 2, 2023

Even at 93, Dr Ram Hingorani was full of energy and had a fun demand of his own. In the video, he could be heard saying, “Leave tikki bring Tequila for me”. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote, “Nana is peak Rocky-ism! (bomb and fire emoticon) 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!”

The actor gave fans another glimpse of his grandfather’s lively personality during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the scorching heat, his 93-year-old Nana stepped out to cast his vote. Ranveer shared a picture of him wearing a shirt, trousers and sunglasses, with a policeman helping him. The actor captioned it, “93 yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts”.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Pralay

On the personal front, Ranveer and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone recently shared the first glimpse of their second daughter, Devi, during Dussehra. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua, in September 2024.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer has been enjoying the success of the Dhurandhar franchise and is preparing for his next film, Pralay. Directed by Jai Mehta, the survival thriller is set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai, where people struggle to survive following a zombie outbreak.

The project is also an important milestone for Ranveer as it marks his debut as a producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. He is backing the film alongside Birla Studios, led by Ananya Birla, and True Story Films, founded by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal. Pralay went on floors in Mumbai in August 2026. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and marks her debut in Hindi cinema.