Ranveer Singh’s Rugged Look From Zombie Thriller Pralay Leaks, Actor’s Intense Transformation Grabs Attention

Ranveer Singh is set to explore a completely different world with his upcoming film Pralay. The actor will reportedly be seen in a post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller, and leaked pictures from the film’s sets have now offered a glimpse of his new look. The pictures show Ranveer in a rugged appearance, suggesting that his character will be facing a dangerous and challenging situation. His transformation has caught the attention of fans, with many discussing the actor’s appearance and the film’s dark setting.

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay is expected to tell a story set in a world struggling to survive a zombie outbreak. The film will reportedly use Mumbai as its backdrop, presenting the city in a post-apocalyptic setting. The story is expected to revolve around survival and the challenges people face when normal life comes to an end. While the makers have not revealed the complete storyline, the leaked pictures have offered an early idea of the film’s atmosphere.

Ranveer Singh’s rugged look from Pralay surfaces online

The leaked photographs show Ranveer in a rough and intense avatar, which is different from several of his recent on-screen appearances. His look has reminded fans of the earlier leaked poster, which reportedly featured the actor holding an axe. Both glimpses have added to the curiosity around his character and the kind of action the film will feature.

However, the makers are yet to share an official look or reveal further details about Ranveer’s character. The pictures currently circulating online have become a talking point among fans who are interested in seeing the actor take on a zombie thriller.

GOD DAMN!!!! Looking hot & deadly as hell🔥🥵 #RanveerSingh #Pralay https://t.co/j5Xd7TVK4g — A (@BinteDiil) November 16, 2026

Kalyani Priyadarshan makes her Bollywood debut

Pralay will also feature Kalyani Priyadarshan, marking her Bollywood debut. The film is being produced by Ranveer Singh’s Maa Kasam Films along with other production partners.

According to the available details, the team has completed 40 days of shooting, with the film targeting a December 2027 release. Another notable addition to the project is action director Guy Norris, who is known for his work on Mad Max. His involvement points towards a significant action component in the film.

With its zombie survival theme, post-apocalyptic Mumbai setting and Ranveer’s reported transformation, Pralay marks an interesting addition to the actor’s upcoming projects.