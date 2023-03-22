scorecardresearch
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after attack at Florida gym

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalised after being ambushed by a group of attackers in the bathroom of a gym in South Florida.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, sustained injuries to his face and bruises, according to his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, reports ‘Variety’.

Lazzaro said the rapper was attacked in and outside the LA Fitness gym sauna by three or four men who beat him up, though he tried fighting back. “He had cuts to his face and bruises,” Lazzaro said.

The attorney said that the perpetrators fled after employees heard the disturbance.

Police in South Florida were called, and Hernandez was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, according to Lazzaro. As of now, it is unclear if the rapper remains hospitalised.

Lazzaro told TMZ he plans to ensure Hernandez gets some protection, since he was released from federal prison in April 2020. Hernandez was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 on nine charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offences in relation to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

Hernandez received a shortened prison sentence after he cooperated with federal officials to imprison his associates. He was released early due to COVID-19 concerns, after a judge called the rapper a “model prisoner.”

In a video leaked on Twitter, one of Hernandez’s assailants is heard saying, “Take a picture. I’m gonna be famous now.” Another video captured a bloodied Hernandez walking out of the gym.

According to several media reports, Hernandez was ejected from a Miami baseball stadium Friday for being intoxicated and disturbing fans.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Eddie Redmayne to star as lead in 'The Day of the Jackal'
Kangana takes a dig at Diljit, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis
