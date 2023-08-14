scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Ahead of Independence Day, singer and songwriter Rashmeet Kaur said the melodies of patriotism that celebrate our nation’s freedom are a huge part of the foundation of her musical journey. 


4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party
Next article
Mohit Raina takes a break to celebrate first birthday as a proud father
This May Also Interest You
Sports

AIFF chief formulates Task Force to study status of PIO footballers

News

Mohit Raina takes a break to celebrate first birthday as a proud father

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party

News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

News

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Sports

'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Technology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Sports

He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

News

Zachary Levi calls out Hollywood for output of 'garbage' content

Sports

A defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence: Salman Butt

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Technology

Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

Technology

CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr

News

'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

'Hunger, fire is missing, we live in an illusion': Venkatesh Prasad slams ordinary Indian team after WI T20I series loss

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US