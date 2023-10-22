Rashmika Mandanna goes underwater in 1st glimpse from ‘The Girlfriend’

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Director Rahul Ravindran has unveiled the first glimpse of his next feature film ‘The Girlfriend’ which stars actress Rashika Mandanna in the lead role and it sure is a creepy one.

The title glimpse looks like the film will be a psychological-thriller-horror-crime film which likely revolves around a man who just wants a girlfriend. But for him, his girlfriend is more than just someone to love, hold, and caress.

Instead, for him it is something he can call his own rather than someone, meaning that he treats them more like a showcase property. In the video, an unseen man can be heard speaking in Telugu, saying: “I love her so much that she doesn’t need any friends or family…I am all she needs.I want her 24/7 to myself and myself only. But to call a girlfriend, and say that she is MINE is a different kind of high.”

Indicating a purely obsessive stalker-like attitude, we proceed to see Rashmika Mandana underwater, first smiling as she is struggling to breathe, her eyes soon begin to turn pale as she is now struggling with no oxygen.

The National Award winning director officially announced the reveal on X formerly Twitter and wrote: “Here’s the announcement glimpse of my next directorial project. Very grateful to the universe to be starting another film: Cannot wait to start shooting with the bundle of positive energy that is @iamRashmika#TheGirlfriend.”

Rashmika also announced the reveal on her X handle and wrote: “The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven’t been heard or seen before, and ‘The Girlfriend’ is one such.”

The film’s plot is currently under wraps though the shoot has begun, and it will release sometime in 2024.

–IANS

anv/kvd