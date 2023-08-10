scorecardresearch
Rashmika on 'Animal': 'It's very different, something I'd have never imagined myself doing'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS)  National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has a fortunate connection with the month of December, with as many as 4 films, including her debut with the Kannada film, Kirik Party, Pushpa: The Rise, Chamak and Anjani Putra. Now, the actress is set to come back with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “The month of December has always been a lucky month for me. Starting from my debut with Kirik Party to Pushpa, Chamak, Anjani Putra, I have received immense love for all my movies that released in the month. Animal is going to be my 5th film that’s now releasing in December, and I’m really thrilled about it.”

Spilling beans about her character in ‘Animal’, she said: “I’m eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the movie and the character I’m essaying. It’s a very different role for me, something I’d have never imagined myself doing before. So I am very excited to see what fans and critics have to say!”

The stars align in December for Rashmika, who experienced her debut film ‘Kitty Party’ hitting theaters on the 31st, followed by the game-changing ‘Pushpa’ on December 17th.

Rashmika is all set to resume the 2nd schedule of the much awaited ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ this month. She also has ‘Rainbow’ and ‘Animal’ set to hit the theatres soon.

Rashmika has worked in Telugu and Kannada films in addition to Tamil and Hindi films. Her most commercially successful films include Kirik Party (2016), Anjani Putra (2017), Yajamana (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), Bheeshma (2020), Pogaru (2021), Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Sita Ramam (2022) and Varisu (2023).

–IANS

dc/kvd

1
