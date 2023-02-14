scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rashmika wins hearts with her love for pooch Aura on V-Day

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna of ‘Pushpa’ fame, whom her co-star Allu Arjun describes as a ‘national crush’, has shared a video of herself with her pooch Aura to extend warm wishes for Valentine’s Day to her fans.

In the video, the actress can be seen lying down and playing with Aura. In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves.” Rashmika’s fans have flooded the video with comments.

On her personal front, Rashmika is the subject of much speculation over her relationship status and her hookup with her ‘Geeta Govindam’ co-star Vijay Devarakonda.

Rashmika has so far not spelt out anything concrete, but their messages on social media and pictures of shared holidays frequently fuel the rumours.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2’, opposite Allu Arjun all over again. She also has ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

–IANS

pvn/srb

Previous article
Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct ‘The Playback Singer’ and feature too
Next article
Joshua Bassett issues statement after getting baptised by anti-gay mega church
This May Also Interest You
News

Joshua Bassett issues statement after getting baptised by anti-gay mega church

News

Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct ‘The Playback Singer’ and feature too

Others

Satish Sanpal honoured with Golden Excellence award in Entertainment in Dubai

News

Farah Khan throws BB after the party; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and others join

News

Naseeruddin Shah to play emperor Akbar in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

News

'Class' actor Chandan Anand to star in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik, Deepika

Technology

Cloud communications firm Twilio cuts 17% of its workforce

Technology

No 'male disadvantage' when it comes to Covid-heart disease link: Study

Technology

Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000

News

Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

News

Tom Cruise enjoys 'fun' Oscar luncheon, Academy addresses Will Smith's slap

Technology

InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest-ever Series A funding in India

News

Why Steven Spielberg snubbed directing ‘Harry Potter’

Technology

Lentra forays into Southeast Asia, aims $100 mn in ARR by 2024

Technology

Now track periods right from wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Technology

Tech, biotech companies plan fresh layoffs in Silicon Valley

Technology

Aero India: ITI showcases its technology manufacturing prowess

News

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey to go on a live comedy tour this spring

News

Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell join 'The Penguin' series

News

Ayushmann Khurrana flirts with ‘Pathaan’ in lehenga as new ‘Dream Girl 2’ date announced

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US