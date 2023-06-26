scorecardresearch
Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has unveiled her new look that includes a fresh hairstyle, for the character she will portray in the upcoming series for which she is currently shooting.

Taking to Instagram, Rasika shared her look. With shorter hair and stylish bangs, the actress radiates a sense of freshness.
She posted a video and wrote: “Fringe Benefits #NewWork #NewLook”
However, she did not share details about what the character is or what the series is called. 
Rasika  has a line-up of projects such as the supernatural thriller ‘Adhura’ for Amazon Prime, ‘Spike: Sports Drama’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller’, ‘Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy’, and ‘Little Thomas: Dramedy’ set to release this year.

