Rebecca likens 'MI' to giving birth: 'Once you've done it, you want to do it again'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Actress Rebecca Ferguson has compared shooting ‘Mission Impossible’ film to giving birth.

The 39-year-old actress – who has a 15-year-old son, Isac, with former boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg and a five-year-old daughter, Sage, with her husband Rory – reprises her role as Ilsa Faust in ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ and though she admitted making the movies can be tough, she always wants to get involved again, reports Female First UK.

Asked if it was a tough shoot, she told Radio Times magazine: “It always is. Literally, from day one, I said, ‘It’s like giving birth, it hurts’. But once you’ve done it, you kind of want to do it again.”

As per Female First UK, Rebecca enjoys the fact director Christopher McQuarrie and lead star Tom Cruise encourage the cast to “wing it” and improvise with their dialogue.

She continued: “And it’s such a different way of filming, the way that Tom and McQ work. And not working that way now makes me miss it. We don’t have the scripts. You’re not really preparing for a role. You know your role. You wing it when you’re there. And you just make it work. And they just hit it out of the ballpark every time.”

Rebecca knows she’s done good work when she can “step outside” of herself.

She said: “When I act in a scene, if it’s a good scene and it’s well directed, and I’m working alongside someone who’s good, I step outside of my own being and the scene gets to live it’s own life, right? That’s what we’re working towards.”

