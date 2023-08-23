scorecardresearch
'Rebel Moon: Part 1' is a sci-fi space opera merging 'Star Wars' with 'Blade Runner'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Zack Snyder has been keeping relatively secretive about the developments regarding his work on his sci-fi film ‘Rebel Moon’. With a trailer of the movie released, it tells the story in two parts: the first titled ‘A Child of Fire’, which showcases the vastness of space using ‘Blade Runner’-esque dystopia, intense action and dramatic sequences.

The movie is a passion project of the former DCEU director and looks like he is tonally shifting gears, going all out with his older ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ style for this film, except with a slightly brighter colour palette.

The trailer is layered with the visuals of a dystopian, dark futuristic nightmare as it mixes ‘Star Wars’ with ‘Blade Runner’. A space opera of epic proportions, we have it all here, a prophesied one to end a cataclysmic war, spaceships raining lasers down on a hapless village with a bloody carnage, talking robots, a spider creature, an awesome fighter wielding glowing red laser swords, a flying pegasus-like animal and lots of slow-motion.

The official synopsis of the movie states: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.”

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

‘Rebel Moon’ looks like the perfect treat for Zack Snyder and sci-fi fans as it has elements of everything, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Blade Runner’, a bit of DC thrown in with the elements of a graphic novel.

The cast for the film includes Sofia Boutella, Fra Ree, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Cleopatra Coleman, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Sky Yang and more.

‘Rebel Moon: Part 1- A Child of Fire’ will release on December 22, 2023 and ‘Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver’ will be released April 19, 2024.

0
