scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rebel Wilson details accident on set, got hit with gun in the face

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Rebel Wilson was struck in the face with a gun on the set of her new movie ‘Bride Hard’. 

The actress recently opened up she needed stitches after suffering facial injuries during filming of ‘Bride Hard’ – which has been granted permission to continue during Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA strike because it is an independent production – and now she’s opened up about the stunt which went wrong explaining she was accidentally smacked in the face with a prop weapon, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia. In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just, in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun,” she revealed in a post on Instagram.

Rebel went on to say that it was “such a shock” but insisted it was a “complete accident.”

However, she’s pleased to report her stitches have now dissolved and her injuries are healing well. She said: “I just wanted to say thank you for all your well-wishes.”

“I’ve actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out … I hopefully will be totally, totally fine. It was really fun doing an action movie, but it can be dangerous at times. But I’m all good, so thanks, everybody.”

In the action comedy, Rebel plays “bad*** secret agent” Sam who is tasked with “one of her hardest missions yet” – being Maid of Honour at her childhood best friend’s wedding.

Last week, the actress shared a photo of her battered and bruise face on her Instagram Story and wrote, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!. 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am (sic).”

‘Bride Hard’ has been granted an Interim Agreement to continue filming during the SAG-AFTRA strike because it is an independent production.

The actors’ organisation – which is striking due to issues including the rise of AI and streaming revenue – explained in a message to members last month: “The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve.”

“The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions.”

“This Interim Agreement was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members, helping them successfully navigate the strike and demonstrating to the AMPTP that other producers are eager to work with our members under these terms.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I-Day special: Top 10 patriotic films to binge-watch and celebrate
This May Also Interest You
Feature

I-Day special: Top 10 patriotic films to binge-watch and celebrate

Sports

‘Still in the scheme of things’: Pujara hopeful of making India Test comeback

Technology

US cyber safety board to probe Microsoft hack of govt emails

News

From 'The Family Man' to 'Special Ops', 8 impactful web series to binge watch this I-Day

Technology

Google hails Delhi HC verdict on ads trademark policy

Technology

Not holding my breath for Musk: Zuckerberg on cage fight in Italy

Sports

Indian team might already be concerned about Shubman Gill’s form: RP Singh

Sports

News about my social media earnings is not true: Virat Kohli

Sports

India meet Bahrain in international futsal debut

Sports

Gustavsson backs Australia's fitness for World Cup quarters

Technology

Microsoft shuts down support for Cortana in Windows, Teams

Technology

Bezos, Sanchez announce $100 mn fund to help Hawaii recover from wildfire

Sports

Olympic champs Gong, Liu to lead China for World Athletics Championships

Sports

Higher Organising Committee put final touches to preparations for Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds

Technology

Sam Bankman-Fried sent to jail over witness tampering, VPN use charges

Feature

Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 5 reasons we can’t help but love you!

Health & Lifestyle

Measles death toll in South Sudan state hits 61

News

Raj & DK reveal 'Guns & Gulaabs' has been shot in Uttarakhand

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US