scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Recreated version of 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai' is my tribute to Hrithik, Ameesha: Madhur Sharma

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS)  Singer Madhur Sharma released the recreated version of the iconic song ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ and the singer feels grateful for receiving so much love for the song.

He said the song is a tribute from my end to Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel and Udit Narayan.

Madhur known for his live performances has released the recreated version of one of the most iconic songs ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ which is getting immense love from the audience.

The singer is super excited with the response and shared about the song, experience shooting it and much more.

Talking about the song, Madhur said: “First of all, I want to thank everyone for giving so much love to the song. I had never thought people would accept the recreated version of ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ with so much love. It is trending everywhere. It is tribute from my end for Hrithik, Ameesha and Udit Narayan.”

Sharing how the idea of recreating this song came to his mind, he said: “I was in one of my live shows in Mumbai when suddenly I started singing this song and the crowd went mad. That moment I realised, I want to recreate this song. With the support from SaReGaMA, we got the permission to recreate this song and it is finally out.”

Sharing the experience of shooting this song, the singer said: “I enjoyed a lot while shooting this song. Actually earlier I had not planned to shoot the video of the song. But then one day the team called me saying they wanted to shoot the video. I was in Rajasthan at my In Laws house. So we made the arrangement there and shot the song.”

Song ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’ is recreated by Madhur and music has been given by Swapnli Tare.

–IANS

newsline/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I can never become like my father, can never do his types of films, says Dulquer Salmaan
This May Also Interest You
News

I can never become like my father, can never do his types of films, says Dulquer Salmaan

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Debutant Sha'Carri Richardson crowned as 100m world champion

Technology

Google starts working on QR Code-based eSIM transfer for Android devices

Technology

X fixes bug that affected pictures tweeted before 2014

Health & Lifestyle

WHO to release outcomes of global summit soon, say Sonowal

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya holds meeting with IMA delegation

Sports

Shubman Gill bags three awards, SKY named T20 Player of the Year; Deepti Sharma is best women player

Sports

World Badminton Championships: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen make winning start

Sports

Para Powerlifting: Parmjeet, Shakina to lead India's challenge in Dubai World Championship

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mangaluru Dragons triumph against Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

AFC Cup: Focus key for Mohun Bagan SG against Abahani Dhaka in Playoff stage

Sports

Jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Raja Karan Academy win on Day 6

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bidhyasagar Singh’s hat-trick helps Kerala Blasters overwhelm Indian Air Force

Health & Lifestyle

Amid detection of new Covid variants, PMO calls for regular monitoring

Sports

Warner, Wood, Shadab, Willey, Mujeeb, Anderson, Rayudu and Guptill picked for ILT20 Season 2

Sports

18-yr-old R Praggnanandhaa enters chess World Cup final, books seat in Candidates

Sports

Shooting World Championship: Sift Kaur Samra bags India's sixth Paris quota Baku

Sports

India look healthy in fast bowling; facing problems in spin, says Karsan Ghavri

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US