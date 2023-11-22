Red, Blue teams to craft gourmet-level street food platter in ‘MasterChef India’

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) The upcoming episode of streaming cooking show ‘MasterChef India’ brings along an offsite challenge where the homecooks will be divided into Red and Blue teams, and Rukhsaar Sayeed and Nidhi Sharma taking up the captaincy of the two teams.

The challenge is held at Saffron, a restaurant at a five star property in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Known for its scrumptious selection of curries and biryanis from the kitchens of Hyderabad and Lucknow, Saffron plays host to ‘Saffron Offsite Team Service’.

Rukhsaar will lead the Red team which includes Rukhsaar Sayeed, Nambie Jessica Marak, and Suraj Thapa.

Rukhsaar Sayeed shared her experience, stating, “Being chosen as the captain of the Red Team was both an honour and a challenge. Nambie and Suraj are immensely talented and coordinating with them in the high-pressure setting was an experience like no other. We put our hearts into creating a street food platter to not only prove our skills but also reflect the essence of Saffron. The competition was tough but the Red Team was ready to face whatever came our way.”

Nidhi will lead the Blue team which includes Nidhi Sharma, Mohammed Aashiq, and Harish Closepet. The task at hand is to craft a gourmet-level street food platter for the guests of Saffron.

Nidhi said, “Taking on the captaincy for the Blue Team was a responsibility I embraced wholeheartedly. Working alongside Mohammed and Harish, we aimed to bring innovation and excellence to our street food platter. The experience was undoubtedly an unforgettable one. We will forever cherish the memories we created in the kitchen.”

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.

–IANS

aa/dan