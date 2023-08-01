scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Reema Kagti reveals why it took so long to come up with 'Made In Heaven 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Reema Kagti, who has created the show ‘Made In Heaven’ with Zoya Akhtar, has finally shared the reason as to why the second season took four years to be made.

Reema was present at the trailer launch of the second season of the show.

She said: “The reason we took a lot of time to come up with season 2 is because we were pushing the envelope with regards to the show’s writing. Crafting a compelling narrative and characters does take time.

“The more detailed the writing is, the more engaging the content turns out to be on the screen.”

Covid-19 played a spoilsport to in the making of the second season.

“Another thing that adds to the delay was the Covid-19 pandemic that still continues to grip some parts of the world.”

Reema further said: “Covid pandemic did disrupt the production and post-production. But, we made our way around that and we are glad to bring forth the second season for all loyal fans of the show.”

‘Made In Heaven’ is a romantic drama web series that airs on Prime Video.

The series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. The series stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Kalki Koechlin.

The new series stars Mona Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Ishwak Singh among many others.

–IANS

aa/dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families

Health & Lifestyle

Ultrasound & MRI combo can detect prostate cancer faster: Study

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as paps say “oh ho best jodi’ with boyfriend Vijay Varma

Technology

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker appears on FCC filing, reveals new design

Sports

Ashes much like a heavyweight boxing fight, says England head coach Brendon McCullum

Technology

Reddit rolls out improved web experiences for logged-out users

News

'Made in Heaven 2' trailer sets tone for grandeur, personal setbacks, intense drama

Sports

‘Next two months crucial for the team’, says Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar's mother opens up about her harsh life

News

Ridley Scott cast Joaquin Phoenix after his performance in 'Joker'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house to meet Pooja

Technology

Former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations

Technology

Meta purges over 27 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in June in India

Technology

Motorola launches new affordable phone with 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery & more

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp ” Netizens troll poor Sara trying to make chemistry with a wall!”

News

Lucy Liu, David Harbour, Seth Rogan among celebrities to join picket line

News

Stebin Ben's 'Ishq Ka Asar' is a romantic number with old school vibe

Sports

World University Games: India win gold in women's Rifle 3-Position team, bronze in 10m Air Pistol team

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US