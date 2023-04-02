scorecardresearch
Reese confirms prenup, cites irreconcilable differences as she files divorce

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) Actress Reese Witherspoon has officially lodged documents to divorce her husband Jim Toth.

The 47-year-old actress confirmed the end of the couple’s 11-year marriage last week and has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the spilt in court documents that have been obtained by TMZ, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Filed in Nashville – where the pair live with their 10-year-old son Tennessee, the documents reveal that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement in March 2011. Reese had suggested that the agreement is valid and will provide “adequate and sufficient provisions” for their assets and debts.

As the split was filed in Davidson County and involves a child, Reese and Jim are required to take parenting classes and have 60 days to present a certificate of completion to the court.

An insider had claimed that Reese’s marriage woes had been “brewing for a long time” but the ‘Legally Blonde’ star did not want to call time on her union with Jim. The source told UsWeekly: “Reese never wanted her marriage to end, but it’s not a secret that this has been brewing for some time.”

“She really does adore Jim. (She) couldn’t have asked for a better stepdad and father to their son, Tennessee. They had a very healthy relationship and a lot of great times together but like a lot of couples, they grew apart.”

Reese, who also has children Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19 with first husband Ryan Phillippe, announced her split with Jim in a statement that was posted on Instagram. The statement read: “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Taraji P. Henson will be seen in a guest role in 'Abbott Elementary'
India reports 3,824 new Covid cases
Entertainment Today

