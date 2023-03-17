scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Richa Chadha was pushed out of her comfort zone for 'Heeramandi'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha, who will soon be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi’, has shared that she was “stretched out of her comfort zone” while working on the project.

The actress said: “Sanjay sir is a visionary, magician, storyteller. I have never felt so stretched out of my comfort zone as a performer. So many times, I go on a set and the director tells me, ‘aap to kar hi logi (for you, this is a cakewalk), you were so great in this film, that film.”

However, she said that it’s not as easy as it looks because everyone keeps evolving.

She continued: “Honestly, I feel like saying that was 10 years ago, I am not the same person I was even one year ago. I have evolved, I have grown. I am a director’s actor, I love being pushed to my maximum potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and I have nausea from nervousness. And hence, I loved working with Sanjay sir as he is so respectful of collaboration. He doesn’t suffer fools easily and has high standards.”

‘Heeramandi’ is her second project with Bhansali, the first one being ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela’, which has clocked almost a decade.

“I’d rather work with a taskmaster who holds himself to a high standard than a director who coddles me but makes a shit film. Being associated with SLB and his project in any capacity is always an honour. And I feel lucky that I got that chance twice, the first one being Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela. But Heeramandi will always be special place since it is one of many firsts. You will see,” she added.

‘Heeramandi’, set in pre-Independent India, is based on the life story of three generations of courtesans in Heeramandi district.

The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal and Manisha Koirala, and will release on Netflix.

–IANS

aa/fs/kvd

Previous article
Acting is no longer the top priority for Jeremy Renner
Next article
Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur looks beautiful in a mehendi ceremony
This May Also Interest You
News

Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur looks beautiful in a mehendi ceremony

News

Acting is no longer the top priority for Jeremy Renner

News

Taylor Swift to drop four unreleased songs ahead of Eras Tour

News

Singer-composer Deepak Rathore’s ‘Tu Jo Nahi Hai Yaha’ presented by T-Series is out now

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors on 12-hr strike in Kerala to protest against attacks

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 1 swine flu, 2 H3N2 cases

Health & Lifestyle

Baby dies in mother's womb after doc refuses C-section surgery without paying Rs 10K bribe in K'taka

News

As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer

News

Gal Gadot wishes 'ma' Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

News

Ananya, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to 'Saat Samundar Paar'

News

Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with child stardom documentary

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz returns to semifinals, defending champion Fritz bows out

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik is happy to meet Jiju Karan Kundrra

News

Barry Keoghan in talks with Paul Mescal for 'Gladiator' sequel

News

On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI

Sports

All England Open: Treesa-Gayatri only Indians left standing as others suffer second-round losses

Others

Mehul Agarwal aka Pebble Boy is focused on creating music that is authentic and true to his vision

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US