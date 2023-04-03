scorecardresearch
HomeBollywoodNews

Richard Madden decided against going to Sanjay Gandhi National Park because of an unwanted friend

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Richard Madden, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Citadel’, is in Mumbai for the Asia Pacific leg of promotions of the global spy series.

The actor shared that although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally, however a possible interaction with an unwanted friend deterred him from doing so.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media event organised for ‘Citadel’, Richard told the media, “I had planned on visiting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai but I’ve been told that leopard lurks in there somewhere so, I guess I’ll have to refrain from going there.”

Adding onto that, his ‘Citadel’ co-star Priyanka Chopra shared that he has a really packed schedule so he won’t be able to see many places in India.

‘Citadel’ is set to drop on Prime Video on April 28.

–IANS

aa/uk/

