scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Richard Madden says he would be honoured to work in Bollywood movie

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Richard Madden, who will be soon seen playing an elite spy in the upcoming streaming action-thriller series ‘Citadel’, said that he will be honoured to work in a Bollywood movie.

The actor is in Mumbai for the Asia-Pacific leg of promotions of the series which also stars global star Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking to the media at a press event in the city, Richard said: “India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here.”

He also mentioned that he would like to essay a comic role if he works in a Bollywood movie as it’s something that he hasn’t tried his hands on.

Talking more about his visit to India, the actor shared that although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally, however a possible interaction with an unwanted friend – a leopard that often lurks in the eco-sensitive zone, deterred him from doing so.

–IANS

aa/prw/pgh

Previous article
Ghulam Nabi Azad to release autobiography
Next article
'Fitness is about building inner strength', says 'Akhada' actor Sandeep Goyat
This May Also Interest You
News

'Fitness is about building inner strength', says 'Akhada' actor Sandeep Goyat

Health & Lifestyle

Ghulam Nabi Azad to release autobiography

Technology

Google searches for 'Dogecoin' skyrocketed 1,992% after Musk changes Twitter's logo

News

Swastika Mukherjee accuses producer of sexual harassment after receiving her morphed nude images

News

K-pop band Seventeen to release 10th mini album 'FML' on April 24

News

Actor Simaran Kaur shares her shooting experience in Pattaya for 'Sharminda'

Sports

IPL 2023: IPL a great opportunity for our young boys, says Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher

Technology

aCryptocurrency phishing attacks grow by 40% in 1 year: Report

Technology

Paytm UPI Lite crosses 4 mn users with 10 mn transactions to date

News

T-Series launches Guru Randhawa and Malaika Arora’s song ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ on Oculus giving a Virtual Reality experience, marking it first ever launch of...

News

Sumbul Touqeer denies rumours of saying 'no' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

Debate rages on Indian kids' exposure to ChatGPT in classrooms

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out with Achilles' heel injury

Technology

Meta now pauses remote work hirings after mass layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former CM Raje test Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors protest in Gurugram against Rajasthan's health Bill

News

Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passes away at 69

Sports

Injuries an issue for Barca in fifth meeting against Real Madrid this season

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US